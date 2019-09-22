Walmart’s (WMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $129.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WMT. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.76.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.48. Walmart has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $333.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,580 shares of company stock worth $1,658,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.