Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,361 shares of company stock worth $11,374,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $115.28. 1,880,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.