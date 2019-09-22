Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $128.67

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $133.06, but opened at $128.67. Wayfair shares last traded at $122.75, with a volume of 2,749,418 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.75.

The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.25.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.85 per share, with a total value of $2,306,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,445,795.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $935,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,891,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,560 shares of company stock worth $4,607,099 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $272,369,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 494.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 750,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,481,000 after acquiring an additional 624,622 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 14.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,841,000 after acquiring an additional 497,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $59,990,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,454,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,584,000 after acquiring an additional 184,311 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

