Wells Fargo & Co Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $32.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNP. SunTrust Banks upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.02.

CNP opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,890. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 380,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

