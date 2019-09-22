Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WTB. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,250 ($68.60) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whitbread to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,914.29 ($64.21).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 4,490 ($58.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,343.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,657.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 4,055 ($52.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45).

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 12,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,620 ($60.37), for a total transaction of £585,123 ($764,566.84).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

