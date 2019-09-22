Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.47.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,280,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $818.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 3.16. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $55.17.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,609 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,903,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,222,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,134,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after acquiring an additional 743,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,633 shares in the last quarter.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.