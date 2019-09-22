Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Wingstop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

