Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,658,000 after buying an additional 1,097,210 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 131,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,561,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,452,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

