World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report sales of $144.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.76 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $127.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $611.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $607.04 million to $616.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $664.86 million, with estimates ranging from $639.23 million to $690.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $138.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.64 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

WRLD stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.28. The company had a trading volume of 151,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,703. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $89.78 and a twelve month high of $175.78.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $172,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $57,670.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,517,705 over the last three months. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 23.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

