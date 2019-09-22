WorldCoin (WDC) Hits Market Capitalization of $191,385.00

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. WorldCoin has a market capitalization of $191,385.00 and $20.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WorldCoin has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WorldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WorldCoin Profile

WorldCoin (WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. WorldCoin’s official website is worldcoin.global. The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global.

Buying and Selling WorldCoin

WorldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

