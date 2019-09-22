Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post $5.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full year sales of $23.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.30 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $31.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter worth $572,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the second quarter worth $3,176,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

