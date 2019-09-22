Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,659,000 after acquiring an additional 109,409 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,355,000 after acquiring an additional 176,566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,903,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after acquiring an additional 183,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,536,000 after acquiring an additional 330,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,391,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.63. 372,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

