Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $396.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to post $396.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.00 million. Ferroglobe posted sales of $526.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $409.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ferroglobe’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

Shares of GSM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 730,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $216.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,094 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

