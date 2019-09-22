Zacks: Analysts Set $2.00 Price Target for Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Permianville Royalty Trust an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PVL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 108,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.85%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

