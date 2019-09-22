Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $14.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.01 billion to $16.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura set a $40.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 136,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 129.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,334 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 93.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 373,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,918,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

