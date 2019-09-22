Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $653,712.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,349,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,016,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.13. 367,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.