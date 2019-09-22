Zacks: Brokerages Expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACRX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

NASDAQ:ACRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 774,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $113,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

