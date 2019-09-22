Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Cadence Bancorp reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. acquired 64,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $996,529.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,311.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,764 shares in the company, valued at $318,200.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 99,361 shares of company stock worth $1,567,366 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 40.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth $164,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 4,234,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

