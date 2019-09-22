Zacks: Brokerages Expect Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Concord Medical Services’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concord Medical Services will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concord Medical Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

NYSE:CCM remained flat at $$2.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

