Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nantkwest’s earnings. Nantkwest reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nantkwest will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nantkwest.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter worth $127,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nantkwest by 22.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 280,108 shares during the period. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 96,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.32. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

