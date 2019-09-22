Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.67 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

SGMS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. 750,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,519. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.19. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,348.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,093,603.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

