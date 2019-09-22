Zacks Investment Research Lowers Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NHYDY. Bank of America lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

