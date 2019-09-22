Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,763 Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 55.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 208.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the second quarter valued at $194,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

TG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 269,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,796. The stock has a market cap of $640.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.25 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

