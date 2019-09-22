Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 67.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 131,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 122,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 48.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,618,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,649,000 after purchasing an additional 75,709 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

KBAL stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 158,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,951. The firm has a market cap of $732.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.94. Kimball International Inc has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.57 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 5.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Kimball International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

