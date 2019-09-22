Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of VGR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Vector Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $538.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

