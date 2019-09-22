Zetacoin (ZET) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $276,258.00 and approximately $14,053.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinEgg, YoBit and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,023.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.89 or 0.03042740 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00615458 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,320,287 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.