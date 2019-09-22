ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches Market Cap of $14.32 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for $3.14 or 0.00031515 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $14.32 million and $34,836.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00207313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.01203510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00092096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018421 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020775 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,831 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

