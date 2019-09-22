Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $47,020.00. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,561 shares of company stock worth $14,152,448. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 474.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

