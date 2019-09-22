Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,021 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 147,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 11,333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 108,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 108,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,093,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,113,000 after buying an additional 147,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,132,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,782. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

