Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $124.28. 1,773,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,033. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $147.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. ValuEngine cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

