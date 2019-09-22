Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $6.43 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.17, for a total value of $865,690.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,300.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total transaction of $1,693,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,987.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,041 shares of company stock worth $38,601,986. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

NYSE:EW traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

