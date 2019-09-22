Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases Shares of 91,518 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,518 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

