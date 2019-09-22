Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $8.47 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,469,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,009,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,741,520. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,329,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,328,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,716,908 shares of company stock valued at $55,473,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

