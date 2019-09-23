$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Medical.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $130.05 million during the quarter.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Kenneth T. Sim bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $75,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 916,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,755,854.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $508,344. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 7.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMEH stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,087. The company has a market cap of $725.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $23.32.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.