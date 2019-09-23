$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,288. The stock has a market cap of $377.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 693,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

