125,000 Shares in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 46.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 397,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 125,258 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Buckeye Partners by 7,362.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Buckeye Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 66,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Buckeye Partners by 44.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,126,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Buckeye Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BPL shares. Argus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Buckeye Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

In other news, CFO Clair Keith St sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $205,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,546,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,143.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,895. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.70. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.