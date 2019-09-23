137,335 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 137,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Motco bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

