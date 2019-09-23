$29.23 Million in Sales Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will post sales of $29.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.29 million and the lowest is $28.19 million. Catchmark Timber Trust posted sales of $24.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $109.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $111.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $113.90 million, with estimates ranging from $112.50 million to $114.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 180.35% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 450,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,906,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 228,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.49. 6,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,718. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $513.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

