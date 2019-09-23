42,009 Shares in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 267,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

