$5.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Aecom (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to announce sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.16 billion. Aecom posted sales of $5.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year sales of $20.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 billion to $20.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.48 billion to $20.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Aecom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Aecom by 310.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aecom by 17.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aecom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Aecom by 6.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. 900,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,191. Aecom has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

