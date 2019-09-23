5,500 Shares in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Bought by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 74.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the second quarter worth $205,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the second quarter worth $208,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,143.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Clair Keith St sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $205,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,546,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $452,090. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPL shares. Argus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Buckeye Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Buckeye Partners stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 52,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.70. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

