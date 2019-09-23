65,702 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Copart by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Copart by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,818.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $82.07. 86,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $83.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.84 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

