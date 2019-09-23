$7.08 Million in Sales Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to announce $7.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $7.35 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $5.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $30.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.19 million, with estimates ranging from $34.13 million to $44.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 86.09% and a negative return on equity of 193.23%.

MBII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,661. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

