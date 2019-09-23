7,027 Shares in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000.

BATS:IECS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.97. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.

