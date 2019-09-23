Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Acciona SA (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) were down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.40 and last traded at $105.40, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06.

Acciona Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)

Acciona, SA engages in the development and management of infrastructure, renewable energy, water, and services in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants; operates a 9,000 megawatt project; develops energy projects with an installed capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts for third parties; operates substations and transmission networks, as well as is involved in installation activities; markets electricity of renewable origin; and develops wind turbine-generators.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.