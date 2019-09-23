Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.31.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.81. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 979.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 699,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,881,587.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 454,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $2,085,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.