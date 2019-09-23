Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACRGF. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acreage in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Acreage in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Acreage in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Acreage in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acreage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRGF opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. Acreage has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

