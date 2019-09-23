Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO Sells $10,945.44 in Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,584 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $10,945.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,811.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ADMS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.46. 1,060,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,221. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.97%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

