Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADPT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.60. 261,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,953. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Louise Hill purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 262,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,000.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

