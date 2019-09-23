Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti set a $115.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James set a $92.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of -0.10. Addus Homecare has a 12 month low of $57.94 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $82,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

